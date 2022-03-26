Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading Down 7.5%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $255.57 and last traded at $255.57. 1,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 56,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.34.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
