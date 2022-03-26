Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading Down 7.5%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $255.57 and last traded at $255.57. 1,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 56,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

