Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,562 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after buying an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,552,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $144.11 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CE shares. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

