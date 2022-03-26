Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $144.11 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

