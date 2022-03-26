Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $8.35 on Friday. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celcuity will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

