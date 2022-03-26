Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:CELC opened at $8.35 on Friday. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celcuity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
