Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Celcuity stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

