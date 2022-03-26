Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 633,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.