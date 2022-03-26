Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 633,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 71,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Celestica by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

