CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Down 67.9% in March

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $6,343,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,983,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

CENQ stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. CENAQ Energy has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

CENAQ Energy Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

