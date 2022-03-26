Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.57).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.63.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,214.85).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

