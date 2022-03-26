CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.