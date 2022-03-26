Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.58.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$6.81 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.08.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$253.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

