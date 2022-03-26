ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $479.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.86.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.