Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.15. 755,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 287,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

