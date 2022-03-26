Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.58 and last traded at $184.47. Approximately 17,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 563,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $162.34.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after acquiring an additional 615,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after acquiring an additional 596,174 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,670,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

