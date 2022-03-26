Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) versus United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse -0.28% -0.60% -0.20% United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34%

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $1.75 billion 0.71 -$4.92 million ($0.15) -218.59 United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 11.12

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Chefs’ Warehouse. Chefs’ Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats Chefs’ Warehouse on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The company’s product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate and pastry products. The firm operates through East Coast, Midwest and West Coast segments. It also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood and hormone-free poultry, as well as broad line food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk and flour. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas, John D. Pappas, and Dean Facatselis in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

