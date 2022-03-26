Chimpion (BNANA) Market Cap Reaches $76.61 Million

Chimpion (BNANA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00005434 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $76.61 million and $220,490.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00035441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00112210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.