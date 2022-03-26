China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Stock Price Up 20%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 78,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 27,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

