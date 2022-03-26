China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

