China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

COE opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.82. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

