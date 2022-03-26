Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

