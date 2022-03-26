Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $106.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,455,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

