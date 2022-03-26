Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 190,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

