Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ciena by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

