Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.53.
Shares of CIEN opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ciena by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
