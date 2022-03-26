Cintas Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.11.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $413.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.14. Cintas has a 1 year low of $334.61 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,382,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

