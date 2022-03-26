Citigroup Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $225.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research cut Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.65.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

