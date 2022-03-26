Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.13

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.13 and traded as low as C$63.71. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$63.71, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$958.98 million and a PE ratio of 6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

About Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.