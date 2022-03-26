ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) by 478.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ CACG opened at $44.93 on Friday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37.

