ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 1,805.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter worth $345,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

CEM stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.