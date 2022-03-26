Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 297.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. Clever Leaves updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Clever Leaves stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, decreased their price target on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Clever Leaves by 567.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.