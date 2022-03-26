Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 297.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. Clever Leaves updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Clever Leaves stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, decreased their price target on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.
