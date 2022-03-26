Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

CLOV opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 24.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 999.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 725,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 705,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $141,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

