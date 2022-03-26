Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 1,003,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -2.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CODX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.