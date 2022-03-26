Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

CODX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -2.60.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CODX. Sidoti assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.