Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.
CODX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -2.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
