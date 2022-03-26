Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

