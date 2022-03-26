Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in March

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 33,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,000. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.