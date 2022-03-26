Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $985.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) to post $985.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $949.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Colfax reported sales of $879.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $108,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Colfax by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.07. 1,665,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,574. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10. Colfax has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Colfax’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.