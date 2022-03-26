Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of -0.68.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 115,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $219,697.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 and sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

