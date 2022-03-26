Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Commercial Metals traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 4085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,113 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 845,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

