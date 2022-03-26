Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $228.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.60 million and the highest is $231.34 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $245.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $983.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $991.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of CVGI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 238,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.38. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,726,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 420,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 296.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 229,747 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 705,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,485 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

