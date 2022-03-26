Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TCFC opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

