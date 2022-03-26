Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.02. 28,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,518,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,366 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

