Comparing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and NXP Semiconductors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.92 $119.50 million $2.69 16.01 NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 4.52 $1.87 billion $6.82 27.93

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ultra Clean and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 NXP Semiconductors 1 8 11 1 2.57

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.36%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $238.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.96%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Volatility and Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.68% 22.20% 9.84% NXP Semiconductors 16.91% 34.33% 12.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Ultra Clean on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

