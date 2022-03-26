Compass Group’s (CPG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.84).

LON CPG traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,654 ($21.77). 2,707,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,004. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,823 ($24.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £29.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

