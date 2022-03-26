Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Increased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.89. 5,250,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,809. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

