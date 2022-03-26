Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CONN opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Conn’s by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.