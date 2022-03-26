Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.98

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $11.65. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 56,230 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The firm has a market cap of $242.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 460,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,314 and have sold 108,053 shares valued at $1,201,753. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

