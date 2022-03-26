ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CFRX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.84. 40,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,622. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $151.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ContraFect by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ContraFect by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

