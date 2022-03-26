Contrasting Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -137.60% -27.16% -18.67% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,571.00% -61.15% -38.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 28.70 -$100.22 million ($2.06) -19.63 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $6.15 million 53.34 -$158.09 million ($1.00) -2.10

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $72.40, suggesting a potential upside of 79.07%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 261.90%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

