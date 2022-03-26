Contrasting Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Earthstone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 5.35 $417.28 million $2.34 10.87 Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 2.95 $35.48 million $0.58 24.33

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 38.85% 47.42% 27.43% Earthstone Energy 8.46% 11.26% 7.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 5 0 2.50 Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.56%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 48.12%. Given Earthstone Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Earthstone Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.