Contrasting Sprott (NYSE:SII) & Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qudian and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sprott has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Qudian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qudian and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $565.21 million 0.55 $146.95 million $0.34 3.59 Sprott $164.65 million 7.98 $33.19 million $1.30 39.08

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Qudian has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 66.54% 10.60% 9.31% Sprott 21.84% 11.35% 9.09%

Summary

Sprott beats Qudian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qudian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

