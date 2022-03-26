Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,212 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

